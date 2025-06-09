https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/forum-of-the-future-2050-leading-thinkers-gather-in-moscow-to-tackle-global-challenges-1122220625.html
Forum of the Future 2050: Leading Thinkers Gather in Moscow to Tackle Global Challenges
The forum is a major international gathering focused on everything from space exploration to Russia’s geopolitical path. It brought some of the world’s most provocative thinkers to Moscow. Experts from politics, intelligence, and journalism shared bold ideas and stark warnings.
George Galloway Raises Alarming Questions on UK Arson CaseAt the forum, former British MP George Galloway questioned why three Ukrainians and one unidentified man who are accused of setting fire to properties linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer are not facing terrorism charges.“If they were Afghan Muslims, it would be [terrorism],” Galloway told Sputnik.He also raised a question that few in British media or politics dare to ask:“Prime minister, have you ever met these men now sitting in Belmarsh [Prison]?”The trial has been postponed nearly a year and is now set for April 2026. Galloway wondered whether this delay is simply an attempt to let public interest fade.Ex-CIA Analyst: LA Unrest No AccidentFormer CIA analyst Larry Johnson took aim at Democratic leaders in the US, accusing them of enabling lawlessness by turning a blind eye to crimes allegedly committed by illegal migrants and refusing to enforce basic laws.“This is a confrontation between Trump and California’s Democrat machine,” he told Sputnik.Jackson Hinkle: America Looks Ready to ExplodeUS political commentator Jackson Hinkle echoed Johnson’s concerns, warning that the LA unrest is part of a wider strategy to destabilize Trump.“The US is a powder keg — firebombings, protests, National Guard… this could spiral fast,” Hinkle told Sputnik.He sees parallels with earlier unrest, calling the situation a “deep state coup attempt 2.0”.
