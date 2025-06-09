https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/fsb-busts-intl-group-involved-in-smuggling-aviation-equipment-abroad-1122215519.html

FSB Busts Int'l Group Involved in Smuggling Aviation Equipment Abroad

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had stopped the activities of an international group involved in smuggling aviation equipment abroad.

The group of smugglers purchased new components for Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopters worth more than 400 million rubles ($5.1 million) at the request of foreign organizations, which would have been enough to repair at least four such machines, the statement read.

