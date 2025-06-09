https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/nuclear-double-standard-iran-says-europe-funded-israels-bomb-program-1122220306.html
Nuclear Double Standard? Iran Says Europe Funded Israel’s Bomb Program
Nuclear Double Standard? Iran Says Europe Funded Israel’s Bomb Program
Several European countries participated in Israel’s military nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday, citing documents obtained by Iranian intelligence in Israel.
On Saturday, Iranian state news agency Tasnim reported that the country's intelligence services obtained in Israel a wide range of confidential military-strategic documents related to Israel’s nuclear sector. Iranian authorities will publish a series of these documents in the near future.
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Several European countries participated in Israel’s military nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday, citing documents obtained by Iranian intelligence in Israel.
"What was previously clear to us will now become clearer to others with the publication of these documents — they will openly confirm the active involvement of several European countries in Israel’s nuclear military program. These are the same countries that constantly speak about nuclear non-proliferation and cast doubt on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, while they themselves play a role in Israel’s military nuclear program," Baghaei said during a press conference.
On Saturday, Iranian state news agency Tasnim reported that the country's intelligence services obtained in Israel a wide range of confidential military-strategic documents related to Israel’s nuclear sector. Iranian authorities will publish a series of these documents in the near future.