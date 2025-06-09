Ruble's Performance Highlights Russia's Triumph in the Face of Western Sanctions
The Bank of America’s stunning admission that the Russian ruble is this year’s best performing currency may be the result of someone in that organization being “fed up with years of self-deluding, misrepresentative, and simply incorrect reporting about Russia economically,” financial analyst Paul Goncharoff tells Sputnik.
“I do not think there is a hidden agenda here, as the conclusions presented by Bank of America are on open-source financial data providers globally,” he suggests.
Several factors contribute to the ruble’s impressive performance:
Revenue from exports is “allocated in the Russian state budget to implement social programs and achieve national development goals without resorting to entering the debt spiral”.
Ongoing de-dollarization affords Russia the latitude to operate freely and independently and without politicized strings attached by entities such as the IMF or World Bank.
With Russia’s business reorienting from Western markets to those of the Global South, a lion’s share of transactions is conducted in local currencies, bypassing the US dollar and euro. The Moscow Exchange (MOEX) “has seen significant ruble inflows from all over the planet, both directly and indirectly because of anti-Russian sanctions.”
“Capital finds a way, especially when the returns are world-class,” Goncharoff observes.
A Win Against All Odds
What makes the ruble’s performance especially impressive is the fact that the Russian currency does so well in the face of unprecedented sanction efforts to block Russia’s “socio-economic success.”
“The development of Russia's infrastructure from the Baltic to the Pacific has been non-stop, with roads, rails, ports, and even space making their mark,” notes Goncharoff.
“It seems like the ‘gas station pretending to be a country’ is actually a damned sight bigger and more densely populated by association than is comfortable for Western interests to comfortably comprehend.”