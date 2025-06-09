https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/russian-army-destroys-26-of-31-abrams-tanks-supplied-to-ukraine-1122216073.html

Russian Army Destroys 26 of 31 Abrams Tanks Supplied to Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have destroyed 26 American Abrams tanks, leaving Ukraine with just five of the 31 tanks received from the United...

In January 2023, then-US President Joe Biden announced the delivery of 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Russian forces, according to Sputnik calculations, have destroyed 26 tanks since February 2024. The first such tank was eliminated by the Tsentr (Center) group of forces on February 26, 2024 in the Avdeyevka direction. The Abrams is the main battle tank of the US. Serial production of the M1 General Abrams began in 1980. The tank was named after General Creighton Abrams, who commanded a tank battalion during World War II and later oversaw US Army operations in Vietnam. The Abrams underwent modernization, and in 2020, the upgraded Abrams M1A2 SEP V3 tanks were delivered to the US Army.

