Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Zelensky Knows Ukraine is Losing - US Senator
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky knows that Kiev is losing and for that reason is trying to lure NATO into a conflict with Russia, US... 09.06.2025, Sputnik International
Kiev deliberately escalated the conflict when it attacked Russian military airfields in early June, he added. On June 1, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev had carried out a terrorist attack using FPV drones at airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. All the attacks on airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were repelled. According to the ministry, the fires that occurred as a result of Ukraine's attacks on airfields in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions were extinguished, and there were no casualties among the personnel.
07:32 GMT 09.06.2025 (Updated: 07:59 GMT 09.06.2025)
© AP Photo / Leon NealVolodymyr Zelensky speaks on the phone during a meeting at the European Political Community summit in Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, Albania, on Friday, May 16, 2025.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky knows that Kiev is losing and for that reason is trying to lure NATO into a conflict with Russia, US Senator Tommy Tuberville has said.
"Hundred per cent, there is no doubt, 'cause he [Zelenskyy] can't win this war on his own. He knows he is losing," Tuberville said in an interview with the WABC broadcaster on Sunday, when asked if the Ukrainian president is trying to lure NATO into the conflict.
Kiev deliberately escalated the conflict when it attacked Russian military airfields in early June, he added.
On June 1, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev had carried out a terrorist attack using FPV drones at airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. All the attacks on airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were repelled. According to the ministry, the fires that occurred as a result of Ukraine's attacks on airfields in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions were extinguished, and there were no casualties among the personnel.
