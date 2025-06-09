https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/zelensky-knows-ukraine-losing-us-senator-1122215620.html
Zelensky Knows Ukraine is Losing - US Senator
Sputnik International
07:32 GMT 09.06.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky knows that Kiev is losing and for that reason is trying to lure NATO into a conflict with Russia, US Senator Tommy Tuberville has said.
"Hundred per cent, there is no doubt, 'cause he [Zelenskyy] can't win this war on his own. He knows he is losing," Tuberville said in an interview with the WABC broadcaster on Sunday, when asked if the Ukrainian president is trying to lure NATO into the conflict.
Kiev deliberately escalated the conflict when it attacked Russian military airfields in early June, he added.
On June 1, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev had carried out a terrorist attack using FPV drones at airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. All the attacks on airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were repelled. According to the ministry, the fires that occurred as a result of Ukraine's attacks on airfields in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions were extinguished, and there were no casualties among the personnel.