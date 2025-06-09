https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/zelensky-knows-ukraine-losing-us-senator-1122215620.html

Zelensky Knows Ukraine is Losing - US Senator

Zelensky Knows Ukraine is Losing - US Senator

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky knows that Kiev is losing and for that reason is trying to lure NATO into a conflict with Russia, US... 09.06.2025, Sputnik International

2025-06-09T07:32+0000

2025-06-09T07:32+0000

2025-06-09T07:59+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

kiev

russia

sputnik

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/12/1122079776_0:160:3074:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_0588797a153e24920dc2ea38aaf8e232.jpg

Kiev deliberately escalated the conflict when it attacked Russian military airfields in early June, he added. On June 1, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev had carried out a terrorist attack using FPV drones at airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. All the attacks on airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were repelled. According to the ministry, the fires that occurred as a result of Ukraine's attacks on airfields in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions were extinguished, and there were no casualties among the personnel.

ukraine

kiev

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, kiev, russia, sputnik, nato