Pentagon to Sign Contract Supporting Air Defense Systems for Ukraine’s Navy

The US Department of Defense has announced plans to award a contract to defense firm Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) for the maintenance and support of... 10.06.2025, Sputnik International

Issued on behalf of the US Naval Air Systems Command, the documents outline the involvement of engineers, maintenance crews, and other technical experts, as well as remote support for systems deployed in Eastern Europe as part of NATO operations.The work will take place both within the continental US and abroad.The deal is set to be awarded on a non-competitive basis. As the documents note, SNC has the required technical expertise and system integration experience to meet the project's demands within the given timeframe.Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia. The Kremlin stated that pumping weapons into Ukraine by the West did not contribute to negotiations and would have a negative effect.

