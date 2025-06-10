https://sputnikglobe.com/20250610/russia-us-bilateral-consultations-to-enter-critical-third-round-soon-1122223221.html

Russia-US Bilateral Consultations to Enter Critical Third Round Soon

Russia-US Bilateral Consultations to Enter Critical Third Round Soon

A third round of consultations of Russia and the United States on bilateral irritants will take place very soon, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"Bilateral issues. There is movement here, and we are working to increase its pace and intensity. The third round of bilateral consultations on irritants is approaching. It is too early to talk about a specific date, but I hope the round will take place very soon," Ryabkov said. Russia will seek a clear response from the United States to its proposals to resume flights, the diplomat said. This difficulty "in no way discourages Russia," the diplomat said. "Difficulties, on the contrary, only mobilize us. We will seek a clearer response from the Americans to our proposals in this area and to those proposals that are reflected in the roadmap submitted to the Americans on the equally difficult issue of returning illegally confiscated diplomatic real estate with the United States," Ryabkov added.Russia and the United States are working on topics related to the Iranian nuclear program, Ryabkov said.Without a dialogue with Washington, it will not be possible for Russia to work out a solution on the issue of the use of US fuel at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Sergey Ryabkov said."Without dialogue with the Americans, it will not be possible to work out one or another solution objectively. This is an obvious fact for everyone. As for the presence or non-presence [of American representatives], this is a secondary, technical issue and there is no need to politicize this topic. It all depends on what is considered correct, from a practical point of view, by the plant operator and the management of Rosatom," Ryabkov told reporters.

