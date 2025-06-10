https://sputnikglobe.com/20250610/russian-scientists-develop-new-method-to-rapidly-detect-blood-cancer-1122222566.html
Russian Scientists Develop New Method to Rapidly Detect Blood Cancer
Russian Scientists Develop New Method to Rapidly Detect Blood Cancer
Sputnik International
A new method for detecting multiple myeloma — a type of blood cancer — has been developed by researchers at Samara University as part of an international team.
2025-06-10T06:00+0000
2025-06-10T06:00+0000
2025-06-10T07:14+0000
russia
russia
scientists
scientific study
scientific research
blood
cancer
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/13/1081209252_400:0:3600:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_8afdfef4349b056d5f4a9a44571e7db5.jpg
Unlike current diagnostic techniques used in clinical practice, this new method is faster and more cost-effective. The results have been published in Light: Advanced Manufacturing. Multiple myeloma is a tumor of plasma cells in the blood, diagnosed annually in 7 out of every 100,000 people, according to the American Cancer Society. Currently, diagnosing myeloma involves expensive and invasive procedures, Samara University specialists explain. Together with colleagues from local medical institutions and Northwestern University in Xi’an, China, the team has created a more accessible and faster diagnostic approach. One of the developers, Lyudmila Bratchenko, Associate Professor at the Department of Laser and Biotechnical Systems at Samara University, explained: “Multiple myeloma is a cancer arising from abnormal plasma cells in the bone marrow, and early diagnosis is critical for successful treatment. The new method is designed to simplify and accelerate the diagnostic process. It works using accessible equipment without complex preparation procedures, making it a promising solution for widespread use.” The diagnostic test requires a laser and silver nanoparticle-coated substrates onto which a drop of blood serum is applied, Bratchenko explained. The research showed that the method can detect multiple myeloma with over 96% accuracy, which could significantly reduce mortality from the disease. Researchers plan to expand the study by including more samples and diverse patient groups to increase the method’s robustness and applicability. They also aim to automate the analysis process and develop compact devices for rapid diagnosis in clinical settings.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/russian-scientists-develop-mini-lab-for-emergency-and-intensive-therapy-care-1121948089.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/13/1081209252_827:0:3227:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_17dbf82548f706f84a7c400ab9788982.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
multiple myeloma, blood cancer, researchers at samara university, russian scientists
multiple myeloma, blood cancer, researchers at samara university, russian scientists
Russian Scientists Develop New Method to Rapidly Detect Blood Cancer
06:00 GMT 10.06.2025 (Updated: 07:14 GMT 10.06.2025)
A new method for detecting multiple myeloma — a type of blood cancer — has been developed by researchers at Samara University as part of an international team.
Unlike current diagnostic techniques used in clinical practice, this new method is faster and more cost-effective. The results have been published in Light: Advanced Manufacturing
.
Multiple myeloma is a tumor of plasma cells in the blood, diagnosed annually in 7 out of every 100,000 people, according to the American Cancer Society
.
Currently, diagnosing myeloma involves expensive and invasive procedures, Samara University specialists explain. Together with colleagues from local medical institutions and Northwestern University in Xi’an, China, the team has created a more accessible and faster diagnostic approach.
One of the developers, Lyudmila Bratchenko, Associate Professor at the Department of Laser and Biotechnical Systems at Samara University, explained:
“Multiple myeloma is a cancer arising from abnormal plasma cells in the bone marrow, and early diagnosis is critical for successful treatment. The new method is designed to simplify and accelerate the diagnostic process. It works using accessible equipment without complex preparation procedures, making it a promising solution for widespread use.”
The diagnostic test requires a laser and silver nanoparticle-coated substrates onto which a drop of blood serum is applied, Bratchenko explained.
“Imagine having a special ‘super microscope’ that allows you to see the ‘chemical fingerprint’ of blood. Silver nanoparticles amplify this fingerprint many times over, enabling the detection of changes in blood composition that are characteristic of multiple myeloma—even in very small quantities. AI then analyzes these signals to determine whether a person has the disease,” she added.
The research showed that the method can detect multiple myeloma with over 96% accuracy, which could significantly reduce mortality from the disease.
Researchers
plan to expand the study by including more samples and diverse patient groups to increase the method’s robustness and applicability. They also aim to automate the analysis process and develop compact devices for rapid diagnosis in clinical settings.