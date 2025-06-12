https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/rubio-congratulates-russians-on-russia-day-1122230071.html
Rubio Congratulates Russians on Russia Day
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has congratulated Russians on Russia Day and stressed his commitment to building constructive relations with Moscow for peace with Ukraine.
"On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day. The United States remains committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to build on their aspirations for a brighter future. We also take this opportunity to reaffirm the United States’ desire for constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine. It is our hope that peace will foster more mutually beneficial relations between our countries," Rubio said in a statement posted by the US State Department.
