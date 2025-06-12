International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/rubio-congratulates-russians-on-russia-day-1122230071.html
Rubio Congratulates Russians on Russia Day
Rubio Congratulates Russians on Russia Day
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has congratulated Russians on Russia Day and stressed his commitment to building constructive relations with Moscow for peace with Ukraine.
2025-06-12T05:06+0000
2025-06-12T05:06+0000
world
marco rubio
russia
ukraine
moscow
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121921224_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1c9a2645c3cc46f1c2affc71116b2e20.jpg
"On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day. The United States remains committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to build on their aspirations for a brighter future. We also take this opportunity to reaffirm the United States’ desire for constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine. It is our hope that peace will foster more mutually beneficial relations between our countries," Rubio said in a statement posted by the US State Department.
russia
ukraine
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121921224_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_69fb7e80eeaa3b07d85d7879576e027f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us secretary of state marco rubio has congratulated russians on russia day and stressed his commitment to building constructive relations with moscow for peace with ukraine.
us secretary of state marco rubio has congratulated russians on russia day and stressed his commitment to building constructive relations with moscow for peace with ukraine.

Rubio Congratulates Russians on Russia Day

05:06 GMT 12.06.2025
© Julien de RosaUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he arrives at the Quai d'Orsay, France's Minister of Foreign Affairs for high-level talks to discuss Ukraine and its security in Paris Thursday, April 17, 2025
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he arrives at the Quai d'Orsay, France's Minister of Foreign Affairs for high-level talks to discuss Ukraine and its security in Paris Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2025
© Julien de Rosa
Subscribe
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has congratulated Russians on Russia Day and stressed his commitment to building constructive relations with Moscow for peace with Ukraine.
"On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day. The United States remains committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to build on their aspirations for a brighter future. We also take this opportunity to reaffirm the United States’ desire for constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine. It is our hope that peace will foster more mutually beneficial relations between our countries," Rubio said in a statement posted by the US State Department.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала