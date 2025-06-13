https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/israeli-air-force-conducts-strike-on-iran---reports-1122235622.html

Israeli Strikes Hit Iranian Capital, IDF Says Attacked Nuclear & Military Officials

Israeli Strikes Hit Iranian Capital, IDF Says Attacked Nuclear & Military Officials

The Axios news portal reported Thursday citing sources that the Israeli Air Force had struck targets in Iran.

The Israeli army stated that on Thursday it completed the first phase of the "operation against Iran’s nuclear program." Iranian nuclear and military officials were targeted in the recent attack, the IDF said.The Times of Israel, citing military sources, reported that Netanyahu convened a security cabinet meeting amid reports of strikes on Tehran. Trump's Secretary of State Mark Rubio confirmed that the U.S. did not participate in or assist Israel during the strikes on Iran.On Thursday, CBS News reported, citing US sources, that Israel is fully prepared for the start of a military operation in Iran, adding that Washington expects Tehran to retaliate against some US facilities in neighboring Iraq. At the same time, an Iranian official told The New York Times that Iranian military and government officials had already held meetings to discuss ways to retaliate against a possible strike by Israel. The plan provides for an immediate counterstrike, the official added.Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared a state of emergency across the country in connection with the strike on Iran, the report said."Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the state of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," Katz was quoted as saying by the news portal.

