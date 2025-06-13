https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/serbias-former-deputy-prime-minister-heads-russian-historical-society-branch-in-belgrade-1122234433.html
Serbia's Former Deputy Prime Minister Heads Russian Historical Society Branch in Belgrade
Former Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin has been elected chair of the newly-established Russian Historical Society branch in Serbia, his press office said.
Earlier in June, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said that new offices of the Russian Historical Society were set to be opened in seven Russian regions as well as in Belgrade. Vulin had worked up from the position of Serbian defense chief to interior minister, counterintelligence head and then deputy prime minister. EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said in late March that Vulin should not be part of the new Serbian government after he suggested in an interview with Sputnik that Serbia could join BRICS instead of the European Union and thanked the Russian security services for helping to quell mass protests in Serbia. Vulin did not get a post in the current Serbian cabinet, led by Prime Minister Duro Macut, that was approved by the parliament on April 16 without a general election.
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Former Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin has been elected chair of the newly-established Russian Historical Society branch in Serbia, his press office said on Thursday.
Earlier in June, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said that new offices of the Russian Historical Society were set to be opened in seven Russian regions as well as in Belgrade.
"The Russian Historical Society, which is headed by SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin, decided at a board meeting in Moscow to establish its branch in Belgrade. By unanimous decision of the board, Aleksandar Vulin was elected Chairman of the Board of the Russian Historical Society branch in Serbia," the statement read.
Vulin had worked up from the position of Serbian defense chief to interior minister, counterintelligence head and then deputy prime minister. EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said in late March that Vulin should not be part of the new Serbian government after he suggested in an interview with Sputnik that Serbia could join BRICS instead of the European Union and thanked the Russian security services for helping to quell mass protests in Serbia. Vulin did not get a post in the current Serbian cabinet, led by Prime Minister Duro Macut, that was approved by the parliament on April 16 without a general election.