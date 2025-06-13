https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/serbias-former-deputy-prime-minister-heads-russian-historical-society-branch-in-belgrade-1122234433.html

Serbia's Former Deputy Prime Minister Heads Russian Historical Society Branch in Belgrade

Serbia's Former Deputy Prime Minister Heads Russian Historical Society Branch in Belgrade

Sputnik International

Former Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin has been elected chair of the newly-established Russian Historical Society branch in Serbia, his press office said.

2025-06-13T02:15+0000

2025-06-13T02:15+0000

2025-06-13T02:15+0000

world

serbia

belgrade

russia

russian foreign intelligence service

aleksandar vulin

sergei naryshkin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106302/99/1063029910_0:0:3600:2026_1920x0_80_0_0_ea48f947baaa902dfdbe241c562087d9.jpg

Earlier in June, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said that new offices of the Russian Historical Society were set to be opened in seven Russian regions as well as in Belgrade. Vulin had worked up from the position of Serbian defense chief to interior minister, counterintelligence head and then deputy prime minister. EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said in late March that Vulin should not be part of the new Serbian government after he suggested in an interview with Sputnik that Serbia could join BRICS instead of the European Union and thanked the Russian security services for helping to quell mass protests in Serbia. Vulin did not get a post in the current Serbian cabinet, led by Prime Minister Duro Macut, that was approved by the parliament on April 16 without a general election.

serbia

belgrade

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

serbia, russia, historical society branch