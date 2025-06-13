https://sputnikglobe.com/20250613/where-did-israel-strike-iran-1122242270.html

Where Did Israel Strike Iran?

Where Did Israel Strike Iran?

The Israel Defense Forces launched large-scale operation Rising Lion, striking Iranian military targets and nuclear program sites.

The Israeli air force conducted several waves of attacks in various parts of Iran, including Tehran, where a number of high-ranking Iranian military officials were eliminated, including Iranian Chief of General Staff Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri and commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as well as a number of nuclear scientists.Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday called the Israeli attack foolish and promised that Iran will respond to it with force."The Iranian people and officials will not stay silent in the face of this crime, and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s powerful and legitimate response will make the enemy regret its foolish action," Pezeshkian said.Explore Sputnik’s infographic for a detailed breakdown.

