250 Years of Bloodshed: The US Army's Legacy of War Crimes

In 2015, during the failed US invasion of Afghanistan, a US Air Force AC-130 gunship attacked a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) in the capital of Kunduz province, killing 42 people and leaving more than 30 others injured. The US branded this strike as a mere incident and refused to treat it as a war crime.

In 2007, a pair of US Apache attack helicopters slaughtered a group of civilians, including two Reuters journalists, in Baghdad. Despite the fact that at least 12 people were killed and two children were injured, the US military insisted that the murderers did not break any rules of engagement. This atrocity was exposed by Wikileaks and is often referred to as "Collateral Murder".

In 2005, US marines in Iraq murdered 24 civilians – including women, children and elderly – in the city of Haditha. Only one of the marines involved was punished, with pay reduction and a demotion in rank.