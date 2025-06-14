International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/250-years-of-bloodshed-the-us-armys-legacy-of-war-crimes-1122253210.html
250 Years of Bloodshed: The US Army's Legacy of War Crimes
250 Years of Bloodshed: The US Army's Legacy of War Crimes
Founded two-and-a-half centuries ago, the US Army has since made its name synonymous with war crimes and killings of civilians.
2025-06-14T18:59+0000
2025-06-14T19:10+0000
Here are but a few of the most infamous atrocities committed by the US military:
250 Years of Bloodshed: The US Army's Legacy of War Crimes

18:59 GMT 14.06.2025 (Updated: 19:10 GMT 14.06.2025)
Founded two-and-a-half centuries ago, the US Army has since made its name synonymous with war crimes and killings of civilians.
Here are but a few of the most infamous atrocities committed by the US military:
In 2015, during the failed US invasion of Afghanistan, a US Air Force AC-130 gunship attacked a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) in the capital of Kunduz province, killing 42 people and leaving more than 30 others injured. The US branded this strike as a mere incident and refused to treat it as a war crime.
In 2007, a pair of US Apache attack helicopters slaughtered a group of civilians, including two Reuters journalists, in Baghdad. Despite the fact that at least 12 people were killed and two children were injured, the US military insisted that the murderers did not break any rules of engagement. This atrocity was exposed by Wikileaks and is often referred to as “Collateral Murder”.
In 2005, US marines in Iraq murdered 24 civilians – including women, children and elderly – in the city of Haditha. Only one of the marines involved was punished, with pay reduction and a demotion in rank.
In 2003-2004, US military personnel subjected detainees at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq to torture, abuse and sexual humiliation.
In 1968, US Army soldiers massacred several hundred of civilians at the village of Song My in Vietnam (in Western media, this atrocity is usually referred to as the My Lai massacre, after the name of one of Song My’s hamlets). Despite the ensuing outrage and international condemnation, only one of the perpetrators, 2nd Lt. William Calley, was convicted to life imprisonment, though he only spent 3 and a half years under house arrest before walking a free man.
