Iran-Israel Escalation: What's Known So Far

Tensions continue to escalate after Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, prompting Tehran’s response under Operation True Promise III.

2025-06-14T13:20+0000

2025-06-14T13:20+0000

2025-06-14T13:31+0000

Casualties 🔸78 Iranians killed, 320 wounded — mostly civilians — in Israeli strikes, according to Iran’s UN envoy. 🔸At least 3 dead and 91 injured in Israel, per media reports. Nuclear Sites & Scientists🔸IDF claims it killed nine key Iranian nuclear scientists, including Ali Bakhouei Karimi, Mansour Asgari, and Saeed Barji. 🔸Israel’s strikes caused limited damage to Fordow and Isfahan nuclear sites. IAEA confirmed no radiation leaks. Iran’s Retaliation 🔸Iran launched at least four waves and 200+ missiles. 🔸Tel Aviv suffered serious damage, IDF's HQ hit. 🔸Iran struck Nevatim and Ovda airbases, key to Israel’s C2 and EW systems, per Tasnim. 🔸Israeli defenses failed to intercept ~25% of Iranian missiles, per Times of Israel. Ongoing Israeli Strikes 🔸Explosions hit Tabriz; oil refinery was targeted, according to Press TV. 🔸Ballistic launch sites in Asadabad hit; blasts in Khorramabad and Kermanshah. 🔸Four Israeli drones downed near Khorramabad (IRIB). 🔸Three IRGC soldiers killed in Zanjan, Tasnim reports. 🔸Machinery plant hit in western Iran, per Nour News. 🔸Iran extends airspace closure until June 15. Statements & Threats 🔸Iran’s UN envoy: Israeli strikes are “state terrorism” and a declaration of war. 🔸Tehran warns US, France, UK: their facilities in the Middle East will be targeted if they help Israel, per Mehr. 🔸Israel vows to expand operations, Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Saar says strikes could last “days or weeks”. 🔸Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatens to “burn Tehran” if Iran keeps retaliating. 🔸Iran’s Foreign Ministry said US actions had rendered nuclear talks with Tehran meaningless.

