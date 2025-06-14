https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/israeli-attacks-amount-to-declaration-of-war---irans-un-envoy-1122249337.html
Israeli Attacks Amount to Declaration of War - Iran’s UN Envoy
Israeli Attacks Amount to Declaration of War - Iran’s UN Envoy
Sputnik International
Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani said that Israel’s Friday attacks against Iran were carried out with US support and amount to a declaration of war.
2025-06-14T03:36+0000
2025-06-14T03:36+0000
2025-06-14T04:47+0000
world
middle east
iran
iran nuclear deal
iran-israel row
us-iran relations
israel
the united nations (un)
un security council (unsc)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119393215_0:16:3586:2033_1920x0_80_0_0_ec48f20a6eec6c075b05f5d45d050b2f.jpg
"Israeli officials say that this aggression aims to wreck nuclear talks. This confession alone is enough to reveal the real motive behind the attack: to kill diplomacy," Amir Saeid said.Iran’s envoy said that at least 78 people were killed as a result of Israel’s strikes against Iran, while 320 others were injured, an overwhelming majority of them civilians.
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119393215_428:0:3159:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_807e42fd4cbc470733f15eb48203d829.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran at war with israel, iran declares war to israel, iran-israel war, israel operation rising lions, iranian strikes, iranian operation true promise 3
iran at war with israel, iran declares war to israel, iran-israel war, israel operation rising lions, iranian strikes, iranian operation true promise 3
Israeli Attacks Amount to Declaration of War - Iran’s UN Envoy
03:36 GMT 14.06.2025 (Updated: 04:47 GMT 14.06.2025)
Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani said that Israel’s Friday attacks against Iran were carried out with US support and amount to a declaration of war.
"Israeli officials say that this aggression aims to wreck nuclear talks. This confession alone is enough to reveal the real motive behind the attack: to kill diplomacy," Amir Saeid said.
"... we will not forget that our people lost their lives as [a] result of the Israeli attacks with American weapons. These actions amount to a declaration of war. They are the latest in a long and well-documented pattern of lawless, destabilizing, and aggressive behavior by the Israeli regime, a regime that acts with impunity because it is shielded by powerful allies. This must end," he added during a meeting of the UN Security Council.
Iran’s envoy said that at least 78 people were killed as a result of Israel’s strikes against Iran, while 320 others were injured, an overwhelming majority of them civilians.