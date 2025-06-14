https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/israeli-attacks-amount-to-declaration-of-war---irans-un-envoy-1122249337.html

Israeli Attacks Amount to Declaration of War - Iran’s UN Envoy

Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani said that Israel’s Friday attacks against Iran were carried out with US support and amount to a declaration of war.

"Israeli officials say that this aggression aims to wreck nuclear talks. This confession alone is enough to reveal the real motive behind the attack: to kill diplomacy," Amir Saeid said.Iran’s envoy said that at least 78 people were killed as a result of Israel’s strikes against Iran, while 320 others were injured, an overwhelming majority of them civilians.

