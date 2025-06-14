https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/putin-holds-phone-conversation-with-trump-1122252645.html

Putin Holds Phone Conversation With Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin has conversed with US President Donald Trump by phone today.

The conversation lasted for about an hour, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists."50 minutes, to be precise," he clarified.Ushakov also revealed that:Putin congratulated Trump on his birthday and Flag Day, Ushakov added.During the conversation, the leaders noted the wartime brotherhood of the two countries during World War II and expressed satisfaction with their current relationship, which allows for addressing pressing issues.

