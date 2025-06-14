International
Putin Holds Phone Conversation With Trump
Putin Holds Phone Conversation With Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin has conversed with US President Donald Trump by phone today.
The conversation lasted for about an hour, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists."50 minutes, to be precise," he clarified.Ushakov also revealed that:Putin congratulated Trump on his birthday and Flag Day, Ushakov added.During the conversation, the leaders noted the wartime brotherhood of the two countries during World War II and expressed satisfaction with their current relationship, which allows for addressing pressing issues.
Putin Holds Phone Conversation With Trump

16:05 GMT 14.06.2025 (Updated: 16:15 GMT 14.06.2025)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has conversed with US President Donald Trump by phone today.
The conversation lasted for about an hour, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists.
"50 minutes, to be precise," he clarified.
Ushakov also revealed that:
The conversation was useful, with the two leaders discussing the escalating situation in the Middle East.
Putin informed Trump about his recent phone contacts with the president of Iran and the prime minister of Israel.
Putin reminded Trump of Russia’s proposal to seek mutually acceptable agreements on the Iranian nuclear issue.
Trump assessed the situation in the Middle East as highly alarming.
The presidents did not rule out a return to the negotiating track on the Iranian nuclear program.
Putin also informed Trump about the implementation of the Istanbul agreements reached in Turkiye on June 2
Russia is ready to continue negotiations with the Ukrainian side, Putin said.
Putin informed Trump that Russia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine, as agreed, after June 22.
Putin congratulated Trump on his birthday and Flag Day, Ushakov added.
During the conversation, the leaders noted the wartime brotherhood of the two countries during World War II and expressed satisfaction with their current relationship, which allows for addressing pressing issues.
