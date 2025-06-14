https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/russian-armed-forces-take-control-of-zelenyi-kut-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1122250998.html
Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of forces has established control over the settlement of Zeleniy Kut in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said
"As a result of decisive actions of the units of the Tsentr group of troops, the settlement of Zeleniy Kut of the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Enemy losses in 24 hours: ▪️1,295 Ukrainian troops eliminated ▪️11 armored combat vehicles destroyed Precision strikes: ▪️Russian forces hit Ukrainian attack drone production workshops and storage facilities Air defense dominance: ▪️110 enemy drones shot down (including 63 outside the special operation zone)
10:21 GMT 14.06.2025 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 14.06.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of forces has established control over the settlement of Zeleniy Kut in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of decisive actions of the units of the Tsentr group of troops, the settlement of Zeleniy Kut of the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Enemy losses in 24 hours:
▪️1,295 Ukrainian troops eliminated
▪️11 armored combat vehicles destroyed
▪️Russian forces hit Ukrainian attack drone production workshops and storage facilities
▪️110 enemy drones shot down (including 63 outside the special operation zone)