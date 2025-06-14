https://sputnikglobe.com/20250614/russian-armed-forces-take-control-of-zelenyi-kut-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1122250998.html

Russian Armed Forces Take Control of Zeleniy Kut Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian Armed Forces Take Control of Zeleniy Kut Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Sputnik International

Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of forces has established control over the settlement of Zeleniy Kut in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said

2025-06-14T10:21+0000

2025-06-14T10:21+0000

2025-06-14T10:22+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

donetsk

dpr

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/08/1118871480_0:167:3049:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_e0bdcea2deaa2dc08fef54b3cbd40424.jpg

"As a result of decisive actions of the units of the Tsentr group of troops, the settlement of Zeleniy Kut of the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Enemy losses in 24 hours: ▪️1,295 Ukrainian troops eliminated ▪️11 armored combat vehicles destroyed Precision strikes: ▪️Russian forces hit Ukrainian attack drone production workshops and storage facilities Air defense dominance: ▪️110 enemy drones shot down (including 63 outside the special operation zone)

russia

donetsk

dpr

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian army takes control of a settlement in dpr, zeleniy kut