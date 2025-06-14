International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Armed Forces Take Control of Zeleniy Kut Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Armed Forces Take Control of Zeleniy Kut Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of forces has established control over the settlement of Zeleniy Kut in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said
"As a result of decisive actions of the units of the Tsentr group of troops, the settlement of Zeleniy Kut of the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.

Enemy losses in 24 hours: 
▪️1,295 Ukrainian troops eliminated 
▪️11 armored combat vehicles destroyed 

Precision strikes: 
▪️Russian forces hit Ukrainian attack drone production workshops and storage facilities 

Air defense dominance: 
▪️110 enemy drones shot down (including 63 outside the special operation zone)
Russian Armed Forces Take Control of Zeleniy Kut Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of forces has established control over the settlement of Zeleniy Kut in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of decisive actions of the units of the Tsentr group of troops, the settlement of Zeleniy Kut of the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Enemy losses in 24 hours:
▪️1,295 Ukrainian troops eliminated
▪️11 armored combat vehicles destroyed
Precision strikes:
▪️Russian forces hit Ukrainian attack drone production workshops and storage facilities
Air defense dominance:
▪️110 enemy drones shot down (including 63 outside the special operation zone)
