Iran Launches Third Wave of Strikes Against Israel - State TV
Iran Launches Third Wave of Strikes Against Israel - State TV
Iran has been carrying out retaliatory strikes against Israel after the latter had attacked Iran's nuclear facilities as well as residential areas on Friday night.
Rockets are striking Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Ashkelon, according to the state broadcaster IRIB.On the night of June 13, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a large-scale operation named “Rising Lion,” during which the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on Iranian military targets and nuclear program facilities. The Israeli Air Force conducted several waves of attacks in various regions of Iran, including Tehran, where some high-ranking Iranian military officials were killed, among them the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as well as several nuclear scientists. Multiple nuclear sites in the country, including Natanz and Fordow, were also targeted, along with Iranian military positions in various parts of the country.Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a message to the nation, called Israel’s strikes on Iran a crime and declared that Israel faces a “bitter and dreadful fate.”The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that, in response to the Israeli strikes, the Islamic Republic has launched an operation named “True Promise 3.”
Iran Launches Third Wave of Strikes Against Israel - State TV

13:29 GMT 15.06.2025 (Updated: 13:44 GMT 15.06.2025)
People look at a destroyed residential building that was hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
People look at a destroyed residential building that was hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday, June 14, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2025
Iran has been carrying out retaliatory strikes against Israel after the latter had attacked Iran's nuclear facilities as well as residential areas on Friday night.
Rockets are striking Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Ashkelon, according to the state broadcaster IRIB.
On the night of June 13, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a large-scale operation named “Rising Lion,” during which the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on Iranian military targets and nuclear program facilities.

The Israeli Air Force conducted several waves of attacks in various regions of Iran, including Tehran, where some high-ranking Iranian military officials were killed, among them the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as well as several nuclear scientists. Multiple nuclear sites in the country, including Natanz and Fordow, were also targeted, along with Iranian military positions in various parts of the country.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a message to the nation, called Israel’s strikes on Iran a crime and declared that Israel faces a “bitter and dreadful fate.”
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that, in response to the Israeli strikes, the Islamic Republic has launched an operation named “True Promise 3.”
