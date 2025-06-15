https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/iran-launches-third-wave-of-strikes-against-israel---state-tv-1122256973.html

Iran Launches Third Wave of Strikes Against Israel - State TV

Iran Launches Third Wave of Strikes Against Israel - State TV

Sputnik International

Iran has been carrying out retaliatory strikes against Israel after the latter had attacked Iran's nuclear facilities as well as residential areas on Friday night.

2025-06-15T13:29+0000

2025-06-15T13:29+0000

2025-06-15T13:44+0000

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0e/1122252045_0:65:3071:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_25c1989eb3ef922b1baf863d1aa58e75.jpg

Rockets are striking Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Ashkelon, according to the state broadcaster IRIB.On the night of June 13, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a large-scale operation named “Rising Lion,” during which the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on Iranian military targets and nuclear program facilities. The Israeli Air Force conducted several waves of attacks in various regions of Iran, including Tehran, where some high-ranking Iranian military officials were killed, among them the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as well as several nuclear scientists. Multiple nuclear sites in the country, including Natanz and Fordow, were also targeted, along with Iranian military positions in various parts of the country.Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a message to the nation, called Israel’s strikes on Iran a crime and declared that Israel faces a “bitter and dreadful fate.”The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that, in response to the Israeli strikes, the Islamic Republic has launched an operation named “True Promise 3.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran-israel escalation