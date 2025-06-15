International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/new-wave-of-iranian-missiles-hits-targets-in-haifa-tel-aviv-reports-1122258098.html
New Wave of Iranian Missiles Hits Targets in Haifa, Tel Aviv - Reports
New Wave of Iranian Missiles Hits Targets in Haifa, Tel Aviv - Reports
Sputnik International
A new wave of Iranian missiles hit targets in the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
2025-06-15T18:23+0000
2025-06-15T18:57+0000
world
israel
iran
haifa
tel aviv
missile strikes
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0f/1122257916_0:148:3072:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_2b2c008b6b1f3fdd73173653952aa6d9.jpg
Earlier on Sunday, the Fars news agency reported that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the country's armed forces) had launched a new missile attack on Israeli territory.Iranian missiles hit Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Iran's state news agency Tasnim reported on Sunday.
israel
iran
haifa
tel aviv
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0f/1122257916_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f0b58ef31671ee41433d49861d3cd1f3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israeli iranian conflict, haifa missile attack, tel aviv missile attack
israeli iranian conflict, haifa missile attack, tel aviv missile attack

New Wave of Iranian Missiles Hits Targets in Haifa, Tel Aviv - Reports

18:23 GMT 15.06.2025 (Updated: 18:57 GMT 15.06.2025)
© AP Photo / Leo CorreaThe Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles over Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, June 15, 2025.
The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles over Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, June 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2025
© AP Photo / Leo Correa
Subscribe
Being updated
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - A new wave of Iranian missiles hit targets in the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, the Fars news agency reported that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the country's armed forces) had launched a new missile attack on Israeli territory.
Iranian missiles hit Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Iran's state news agency Tasnim reported on Sunday.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала