New Wave of Iranian Missiles Hits Targets in Haifa, Tel Aviv - Reports
New Wave of Iranian Missiles Hits Targets in Haifa, Tel Aviv - Reports
A new wave of Iranian missiles hit targets in the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
2025-06-15T18:23+0000
2025-06-15T18:23+0000
2025-06-15T18:57+0000
Earlier on Sunday, the Fars news agency reported that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the country's armed forces) had launched a new missile attack on Israeli territory.Iranian missiles hit Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Iran's state news agency Tasnim reported on Sunday.
18:23 GMT 15.06.2025 (Updated: 18:57 GMT 15.06.2025)
Being updated
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - A new wave of Iranian missiles hit targets in the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, the Fars news agency reported that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the country's armed forces) had launched a new missile attack on Israeli territory.
Iranian missiles hit Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Iran's state news agency Tasnim reported on Sunday.