Police Crackdown On Christianity: Western Woke Agenda Forces Moldovans To Reject Traditional Values

The police forcefully detain participants of the mass rally in support of family and traditional values taking place in the center of Chisinau, Sputnik Moldova... 15.06.2025
The police forcefully detain participants of the mass rally in support of family and traditional values taking place in the center of Chisinau, Sputnik Moldova reports.
"The Orthodox believers of Moldova have the right to express their disagreement with attempts to change the spiritual identity of the Orthodox majority in Moldova and to impose gender ideology, ultimately aiming to abolish the concept of the traditional family," Vachtang Kipshidze, Vachtang Kipshidze, Deputy Chairman of the Synodal Department for Church and Society Relations and Media of the Moscow Patriarchate, tells Sputnik.
In Western countries, gender ideology was introduced through Pride* parades, which in recent years led to destructive trends:
Injection of false ideas about the family into school education,
Gender reassignment for children,
Adoption of children from traditional families into same-sex families.
All these phenomena are unacceptable to the Orthodox faith.
"The fact that Moldovan enforcement bodies sided with the Pride parade further proves that such events receive undisguised support from the Moldovan authorities," Kipshidze stresses.
External forces are interested in the disrupting Moldova’s identity, severing the deep connection between the Moldovan people and Orthodoxy, stripping away their national and religious identity, so that Moldova could become a country where false values incompatible with Christianity prevail, he concludes.
*LGBT is considered an extremist ideology in Russia