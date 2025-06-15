https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/police-crackdown-on-christianity-western-woke-agenda-forces-moldovans-to-reject-traditional-values-1122257272.html

Police Crackdown On Christianity: Western Woke Agenda Forces Moldovans To Reject Traditional Values

The police forcefully detain participants of the mass rally in support of family and traditional values taking place in the center of Chisinau

"The Orthodox believers of Moldova have the right to express their disagreement with attempts to change the spiritual identity of the Orthodox majority in Moldova and to impose gender ideology, ultimately aiming to abolish the concept of the traditional family," Vachtang Kipshidze, Vachtang Kipshidze, Deputy Chairman of the Synodal Department for Church and Society Relations and Media of the Moscow Patriarchate, tells Sputnik. In Western countries, gender ideology was introduced through Pride* parades, which in recent years led to destructive trends: All these phenomena are unacceptable to the Orthodox faith. External forces are interested in the disrupting Moldova’s identity, severing the deep connection between the Moldovan people and Orthodoxy, stripping away their national and religious identity, so that Moldova could become a country where false values incompatible with Christianity prevail, he concludes. *LGBT is considered an extremist ideology in Russia

