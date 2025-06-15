https://sputnikglobe.com/20250615/russian-armed-forces-take-control-of-ulyanovka-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1122255620.html

Russian Armed Forces Take Control of Ulyanovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Russia's Tsentr group of forces has established control over the Ulyanovka settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"As a result of decisive actions of the units of the Tsentr group of troops, the settlement of Ulyanovka of the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.🔹Massive precision strike on Kremenchug oil refinery (Poltava region) with high-tech air & sea-based weapons and attack drones. Fuel supply for Ukrainina forces in Donbass disrupted. 🔹Key targets hit ▪️Ukrainian UAV command centers ▪️Temporary bases of Ukrainian units & foreign mercenaries 🔹Air defense dominance ▪️2 enemy aviation bombs ▪️128 drones shot down in 24 hours

