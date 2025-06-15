International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Armed Forces Take Control of Ulyanovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has established control over the Ulyanovka settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of decisive actions of the units of the Tsentr group of troops, the settlement of Ulyanovka of the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.🔹Massive precision strike on Kremenchug oil refinery (Poltava region) with high-tech air &amp; sea-based weapons and attack drones. Fuel supply for Ukrainina forces in Donbass disrupted. 🔹Key targets hit ▪️Ukrainian UAV command centers ▪️Temporary bases of Ukrainian units &amp; foreign mercenaries 🔹Air defense dominance ▪️2 enemy aviation bombs ▪️128 drones shot down in 24 hours
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Tsentr group of forces has established control over the Ulyanovka settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of decisive actions of the units of the Tsentr group of troops, the settlement of Ulyanovka of the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
🔹Massive precision strike on Kremenchug oil refinery (Poltava region) with high-tech air & sea-based weapons and attack drones.
Fuel supply for Ukrainina forces in Donbass disrupted.
🔹Key targets hit
▪️Ukrainian UAV command centers
▪️Temporary bases of Ukrainian units & foreign mercenaries
🔹Air defense dominance
▪️2 enemy aviation bombs ▪️128 drones shot down in 24 hours
