https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/representatives-of-140-countries-territories-will-partake-in-spief-organizing-committee-1122267037.html
Representatives of 140 Countries, Territories Will Partake in SPIEF - Organizing Committee
Representatives of 140 Countries, Territories Will Partake in SPIEF - Organizing Committee
Sputnik International
Representatives of 140 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Organizing Committee secretary Anton Kobyakov said on Monday.
2025-06-16T15:29+0000
2025-06-16T15:29+0000
2025-06-16T15:29+0000
russia
russia
anton kobyakov
st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122266877_0:31:3131:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_861e7fd4f4dd20c02c1296af9851d3c8.jpg
"Currently, 20,000 representatives from 140 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in the SPIEF," Kobyakov said in a statement, as quoted by Russia's Roscongress Foundation. The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122266877_322:0:3053:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d4282b7780b979e9c3c5c774d1b01e7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
st. petersburg international economic forum, spief 2025
st. petersburg international economic forum, spief 2025
Representatives of 140 Countries, Territories Will Partake in SPIEF - Organizing Committee
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Representatives of 140 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Organizing Committee secretary Anton Kobyakov said on Monday.
"Currently, 20,000 representatives from 140 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in the SPIEF," Kobyakov said in a statement, as quoted by Russia's Roscongress Foundation.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.