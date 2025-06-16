International
Representatives of 140 Countries, Territories Will Partake in SPIEF - Organizing Committee
Representatives of 140 Countries, Territories Will Partake in SPIEF - Organizing Committee
Sputnik International
Representatives of 140 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Organizing Committee secretary Anton Kobyakov said on Monday.
"Currently, 20,000 representatives from 140 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in the SPIEF," Kobyakov said in a statement, as quoted by Russia's Roscongress Foundation. The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Representatives of 140 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Organizing Committee secretary Anton Kobyakov said on Monday.
"Currently, 20,000 representatives from 140 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in the SPIEF," Kobyakov said in a statement, as quoted by Russia's Roscongress Foundation.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
