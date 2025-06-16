https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/russia-settles-over-50-of-imports-from-asia-in-rubles-for-1st-time-in-april-analysis-1122267134.html
Russia Settles Over 50% of Imports From Asia in Rubles for 1st Time in April - Analysis
The Russian ruble has become the leading currency for Russia's payments for goods and services from all regions of the world, after its share in Russian imports from Asia surpassed 50% for the first time in April, a Sputnik analysis of Russian Central Bank data showed on Monday.
The ruble’s share in import payments from Asia rose by 15.6 percentage points over the past year, reaching 51.9% in April, up from a previous high of 49.5% in February. The Russian currency accounted for 60.2% of payments for goods and services purchased from America in April, 67.6% from Europe, 68% from Africa, 77.5% from the Caribbean, and 71.7% from Oceania. Overall, the ruble comprised 56.2% of Russian import payments in mid-spring, a 15-percentage-point increase year-over-year. Meanwhile, the share of currencies from unfriendly nations dropped by 7.3 percentage points to 15.4%, and friendly currencies fell by 7.7 percentage points to 28.3%.
The ruble’s share in import payments from Asia rose by 15.6 percentage points over the past year, reaching 51.9% in April, up from a previous high of 49.5% in February.
The Russian currency accounted for 60.2% of payments for goods and services purchased from America in April, 67.6% from Europe, 68% from Africa, 77.5% from the Caribbean, and 71.7% from Oceania.
Overall, the ruble comprised 56.2% of Russian import payments in mid-spring, a 15-percentage-point increase year-over-year. Meanwhile, the share of currencies from unfriendly nations dropped by 7.3 percentage points to 15.4%, and friendly currencies fell by 7.7 percentage points to 28.3%.