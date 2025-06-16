https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/satellite-production-assembly-lines-launched-in-russia-1122261541.html

Satellite Production Assembly Lines Launched in Russia

Russia has launched assembly line for the production of space satellites, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2025).

"We already have examples of satellites being produced using an assembly line approach, particularly those weighing up to 100 kilograms [220,5 pounds]. At JSC Reshetnev, satellite production lines have already been launched. Private satellite manufacturers are also working on assembly-line production of spacecraft. This is essential for reducing satellite production costs and, ultimately, lowering service costs for private consumers," Manturov said. Russian space corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Bakanov explained that the national space project includes the launch of 886 Rassvet broadband internet satellites and 114 Earth remote sensing satellites. Bakanov confirmed that the Russian Finance Ministry has approved the requested 4.5 trillion of ruble ($57 billion) funding for the national space project. Work on the project began in October 2023, following President Vladimir Putin’s directive to the government to develop a national program for the advancement of domestic space services, technologies, and products. The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

