https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/us-involvement-in-israel-iran-conflict-could-lead-to-collapse-of-american-empire-carlson-1122267515.html

US Involvement in Israel-Iran Conflict Could Lead to Collapse of American Empire – Carlson

US Involvement in Israel-Iran Conflict Could Lead to Collapse of American Empire – Carlson

Sputnik International

Renowned US journalist Tucker Carlson cautioned on Monday that if the United States becomes entangled in the Israeli-Iranian conflict, it could potentially result in the collapse of the American Empire and mark the end of Donald Trump’s presidency.

2025-06-16T17:10+0000

2025-06-16T17:10+0000

2025-06-16T17:10+0000

world

us

iran

israel

conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122267356_0:148:3072:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_609b6af176690de3d674a6ed7f116c93.jpg

"I'm really afraid that my country is going to be further weakened by this [involvement]. I think we're going to see the end of American Empire. Obviously, other nations would like to see that, and this is a perfect way to scuttle the USS America on the shoals of Iran, but it's also going to end, I believe, Trump's presidency," Carlson said in a podcast with former Trump’s advisor Steven Bannon when talking about the Israeli-Iranian conflict. Moreover, Carlson contends that the United States is "totally unprepared" for a potential "real war" conflict with Iran. Carlson, a staunch supporter of Trump, has consistently voiced his opposition to any potential US involvement in a conflict with Iran. In April, he stated that the United States cannot afford to engage in a war with Iran, describing such a conflict as potentially devastating and even "suicidal." Following Israel’s attack on Iran on June 13, Carlson criticized Trump and said that he is complicit in the act of war against Iran. In the early hours on Friday, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of running a secret military nuclear program that allegedly approached the point of no return. Among the targets of aerial bombing and sabotage raids were nuclear facilities, senior military officials, nuclear scientists, air bases, air defenses, and surface-to-surface missiles. Iran, which denies building a nuclear bomb, retaliated by launching missiles and drones at Israeli military and defense industry targets. Israel said that more than 20 people were killed and over 600 injured by Iranian strikes. Iran said more than 220 died and more than 1,200 were injured.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250616/how-iran-turned-israels-iron-dome-against-itself-using-clever-jamming-1122265685.html

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran israel conflict