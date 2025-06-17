Andrei Stenin Contest Announces 2025 Short List
09:00 GMT 17.06.2025 (Updated: 09:16 GMT 17.06.2025)
The shortlist of the 11th Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest has been released in Moscow today.
The shortlist and the photographs are available at the official website in Russian and in English.
An international jury has compiled the shortlist, though the specific prizes remain undisclosed and will be revealed alongside the Grand Prix winner this fall.
The international jury of the 11th Andrei Stenin Contest for young photojournalists consists of renowned masters of photojournalism and winners of the most prestigious international prizes: Vladimir Vyatkin (Russia), Anatoly Maltsev (Russia), Valery Melnikov (Russia), David Pujado (Serbia), Arif Hüdaverdi (Türkiye) and Wang Jianhua (China).
The 2025 shortlist features single images and photo series by young photo correspondents hailing from 15 countries. The international jury reviewed nearly 1,800 submissions from 593 photographers representing 40 countries.
“It is important to us and the jury that photographers uncover captivating stories and tell them in a compelling language. From the very first images, this visual world pulls you in, and each frame is as immersive as a page-turning book. We received some remarkably powerful works from contestants and we are pleased to confirm that the future of photojournalism is in capable hands. No artificial intelligence could match the skill of these young professional photojournalists,” contest curator Oksana Oleinik commented.
About the Contest
The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by the Rossiya Segodnya media group under the auspices of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, seeks to support emerging photographers and highlight the challenges facing contemporary photojournalism. It serves as a platform for young photographers who are talented, perceptive, and receptive to innovation, drawing our attention to the people and events that shape the world.
