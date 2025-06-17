https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/andrei-stenin-contest-announces-2025-short-list--1122265232.html

Andrei Stenin Contest Announces 2025 Short List

Andrei Stenin Contest Announces 2025 Short List

The shortlist of the 11th Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest has been released in Moscow today.

The shortlist and the photographs are available at the official website in Russian and in English.An international jury has compiled the shortlist, though the specific prizes remain undisclosed and will be revealed alongside the Grand Prix winner this fall.The international jury of the 11th Andrei Stenin Contest for young photojournalists consists of renowned masters of photojournalism and winners of the most prestigious international prizes: Vladimir Vyatkin (Russia), Anatoly Maltsev (Russia), Valery Melnikov (Russia), David Pujado (Serbia), Arif Hüdaverdi (Türkiye) and Wang Jianhua (China).The 2025 shortlist features single images and photo series by young photo correspondents hailing from 15 countries. The international jury reviewed nearly 1,800 submissions from 593 photographers representing 40 countries.“It is important to us and the jury that photographers uncover captivating stories and tell them in a compelling language. From the very first images, this visual world pulls you in, and each frame is as immersive as a page-turning book. We received some remarkably powerful works from contestants and we are pleased to confirm that the future of photojournalism is in capable hands. No artificial intelligence could match the skill of these young professional photojournalists,” contest curator Oksana Oleinik commented.The Organizing Committee will announce the prizes and the Grand Prix winner at the awards ceremony this fall, along with publications on the Russian and English websites of the Andrei Stenin Contest.About the ContestThe Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by the Rossiya Segodnya media group under the auspices of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, seeks to support emerging photographers and highlight the challenges facing contemporary photojournalism. It serves as a platform for young photographers who are talented, perceptive, and receptive to innovation, drawing our attention to the people and events that shape the world.The contest's general media partners include VGTRK (Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company) (Russia), SMOTRIM online platform (Russia), and Moscow 24 television channel (Russia).International media partners encompass the Sputnik news agency and radio (International), RT television channel and portal (International), Independent Media holding (South Africa), Xinhua News Agency (China), Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) (China), The Paper online portal (China), news agency Press Trust of India (India), Antara news agency (Indonesia), MEHR news agency (Iran), News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Brasil 247 internet portal (Brazil), Al Sharq newspaper (Qatar), Iraq International News Agency (Iraq).As industry partners, the contest receives support from the Russian Union of Journalists (Russia), YOung JOurnalists information portal (Russia), Russian Photo portal (Russia), and Photo-study.ru portal (Russia).

