OpenAI to Develop Prototype AI Tool to Address National Security Threats - Pentagon
US company OpenAI has received a $200 million contract from the US Department of Defense to develop a prototype artificial intelligence tool to perform national security tasks, the department said.
"OpenAI Public Sector LLC, San Francisco, California, has been awarded a fixed amount, prototype, other transaction agreement (HQ0883-25-9-0012) with a value of $200,000,000. Under this award, the performer will develop prototype frontier AI capabilities to address critical national security challenges in both warfighting and enterprise domains," the department said in a statement on Monday. The development of the AI toll should be completed in July 2026, the statement read.
03:39 GMT 17.06.2025 (Updated: 04:12 GMT 17.06.2025)
