Putin's Speech Topics at This Year's SPIEF Plenary Session Revealed
Putin’s Speech Topics at This Year’s SPIEF Plenary Session Revealed
Russian President Vladimir Putin will assess the current situation in the Russian and global economies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, as reported by Putin's assistant, Yuri Ushakov.
"As for the president’s speech, it will, as usual, cover an assessment of the current situation in the Russian economy. Then, the president will naturally share his view on the state of the global economy and politics," said Ushakov, discussing Putin’s upcoming speech at the plenary session of SPIEF, scheduled for June 20.Putin's Schedule Fully PackedPutin will hold a plenary session with: Tomorrow, Putin will meet with the President of the New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff. On Thursday, he will hold talks with the president of Indonesia. Also on Thursday, the president will meet with South African Vice President Paul Mashatile to discuss the development of bilateral relations. Here are the planned meetings for Friday: What's on the SPIEF Program?Over 150 events will take place as part of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF), including SCO and BRICS forums, as well as the regional G20 business forum. Political figures from around 50 countries will attend this year’s forum, including Indonesia, South Africa, China, Iraq, Vietnam, and Laos. US business delegates have confirmed, despite geopolitical tensions
Putin’s Speech Topics at This Year’s SPIEF Plenary Session Revealed

14:24 GMT 17.06.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin will assess the current situation in the Russian and global economies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, as reported by Putin’s assistant, Yuri Ushakov.
"As for the president's speech, it will, as usual, cover an assessment of the current situation in the Russian economy. Then, the president will naturally share his view on the state of the global economy and politics," said Ushakov, discussing Putin's upcoming speech at the plenary session of SPIEF, scheduled for June 20.

Putin's Schedule Fully Packed

Putin will hold a plenary session with:
The president of Indonesia,
A Bahraini representative,
The vice premier of China,
The vice president of South Africa.
Tomorrow, Putin will meet with the President of the New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff.
On Thursday, he will hold talks with the president of Indonesia.
Also on Thursday, the president will meet with South African Vice President Paul Mashatile to discuss the development of bilateral relations.
Here are the planned meetings for Friday:
Meeting with China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.
Discussion with the secretary general of OPEC.
Meeting with the national security advisor of Bahrain.

What's on the SPIEF Program?

Over 150 events will take place as part of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF), including SCO and BRICS forums, as well as the regional G20 business forum.
Political figures from around 50 countries will attend this year's forum, including Indonesia, South Africa, China, Iraq, Vietnam, and Laos.
US business delegates have confirmed, despite geopolitical tensions
