https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/putins-speech-topics-at-this-years-spief-plenary-session-revealed-1122274136.html

Putin’s Speech Topics at This Year’s SPIEF Plenary Session Revealed

Putin’s Speech Topics at This Year’s SPIEF Plenary Session Revealed

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin will assess the current situation in the Russian and global economies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, as reported by Putin’s assistant, Yuri Ushakov.

2025-06-17T14:24+0000

2025-06-17T14:24+0000

2025-06-17T14:24+0000

russia

vladimir putin

yuri ushakov

st. petersburg economic forum

spief 2025

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/11/1122273971_0:0:3215:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_de21e8f61aedbd60745130d5ca9d0848.jpg

"As for the president’s speech, it will, as usual, cover an assessment of the current situation in the Russian economy. Then, the president will naturally share his view on the state of the global economy and politics," said Ushakov, discussing Putin’s upcoming speech at the plenary session of SPIEF, scheduled for June 20.Putin's Schedule Fully PackedPutin will hold a plenary session with: Tomorrow, Putin will meet with the President of the New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff. On Thursday, he will hold talks with the president of Indonesia. Also on Thursday, the president will meet with South African Vice President Paul Mashatile to discuss the development of bilateral relations. Here are the planned meetings for Friday: What's on the SPIEF Program?Over 150 events will take place as part of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF), including SCO and BRICS forums, as well as the regional G20 business forum. Political figures from around 50 countries will attend this year’s forum, including Indonesia, South Africa, China, Iraq, Vietnam, and Laos. US business delegates have confirmed, despite geopolitical tensions

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, spief, st petersburg international economic forum, business forum, russia