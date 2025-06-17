https://sputnikglobe.com/20250617/ria-novosti-teams-up-with-major-bulgarian-news-portal--1122271631.html
RIA Novosti Teams Up With Major Bulgarian News Portal
The Russian news agency RIA Novosti and Bulgaria’s news portal Novinata.bg have signed a cooperation agreement. The signing ceremony was held online, linking Moscow and Sofia in a live broadcast.
The agreement includes the exchange of news content and joint media projects aimed at promoting accurate information about Russia and Bulgaria in the media landscapes of both countries.During the signing ceremony, Vasily Pushkov, Director of International Cooperation at the Rossiya Segodnya Media Group, and Nedialko Tenev, Editor-in-Chief of Novinata.bg, emphasized their shared commitment to objective reporting, countering disinformation, and preserving the longstanding ties between the peoples of both nations."The people of Bulgaria seek the truth, which is why we strive to publish news about what is happening in Russia. Our nations are bound forever—this was true in the past, remains true today, and will continue to be so in the future," said Tenev.RIA Novosti is Sputnik's sister news agency under the Rossiya Segodnya media group.
11:40 GMT 17.06.2025 (Updated: 13:33 GMT 17.06.2025)
