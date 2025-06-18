International
IAEA Sees No Evidence of Iran's Nuclear Weapons Program: Grossi
13:09 GMT 18.06.2025
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberThe Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi briefs the media during a news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) saw no evidence that Iran has a nuclear weapons program, but the situation is concerning, IAEA Director General Grossi said on Wednesday.
"I have said that no country in the world is enriching uranium at this level of 60%, which is technically almost equivalent of 90% which is needed to have a nuclear weapon. At the same time, we are inspectors, we are not political analysts or national political officials, so we have to have concrete proof in order to say that there is an active program to make a nuclear weapon, which we have not seen. That does not mean that they are in a territory which is of concern. And this is the reason why there is international concern," Grossi told Bloomberg.
