Iran’s IRGC Says It Has Full Control Over Israeli Airspace
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday that the Iranian armed forces established full control over Israeli airspace.
According to the IRGC, Iran used Fattah-1 missiles in the eleventh wave of strikes of Israel. Introduced in 2023, Iran's Fattah-1 hypersonic missile has a range of 1,400 km and can carry a payload of 350–450 kg."Today's missile attack showed that we have gained full control over the skies of the occupied territories and that their residents are completely defenseless against Iranian missile attacks," IRGC was quoted as saying by Iranian state news agency IRNA.
