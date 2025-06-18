https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/us-firms-planning-return-to-russia-not-spooked-by-russias-high-key-rate---investor-1122277181.html

US Firms Planning Return to Russia Not Spooked by Russia's High Key Rate - Investor

US Firms Planning Return to Russia Not Spooked by Russia's High Key Rate - Investor

Sputnik International

The business community in the US is far more concerned about the prospect of returning to the Russian market than about the tight monetary policy of the Russian Central Bank, a US investor and the co-founder of the PSIMOS Technologies company, Paul Ostling, said in an interview with Sputnik.

2025-06-18T09:20+0000

2025-06-18T09:20+0000

2025-06-18T09:20+0000

world

spief 2025

denis manturov

russia

moscow

russian central bank

us

investments

investment

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116810932_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_462a3c2004111b08ca84747f8d1bf01f.jpg

On June 6, the Central Bank of Russia lowered its key interest rate for the first time since September 2022 — from a record level of 21% to 20% per annum. The rate had remained at the historical maximum for over seven months, since late October 2022. "I do not think that US investors weigh or worry very much about the Central Bank’s tight monetary policy at all. They are far more worried about whether they will ever get back here," Ostling said when asked if US businesses were looking to operate under the Central Bank of Russia's current key rate. He added that if basic problems regarding a return to the Russian market were solved, such as achieving peace in Ukraine and reducing sanctions pressure, Russia could hope to "rationalize the key rate." In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia needed to regulate the return of Western companies to ensure that the country creates advantages for its domestic enterprises while maintaining the opportunities it has acquired. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said that Moscow would only allow companies that benefit Russia to return. The current state of US business and investment in Russia is "very poor" and it is impossible to restore them without settling the Ukraine conflict, Paul Ostling said."I would assess the current state of US business and investment in Russia as very poor. All of us — Russians, Americans, Europeans, learned between 2013 and 2022, how to deal with the sanctions and counter sanctions of that time. It required great vigilance, and constant checking with compliance and legal colleagues. Western companies did this to be able to stay and do business here. Russian companies did it, because as long as they did, they had access to the capital markets. We were still printing bonds, still doing credit financings, still preparing for IPOs [Initial Public Offerings]," Ostling said.After February 2022, the introduction of new sanctions and counter-sanctions against Russia has made it almost impossible for banks, financial institutions and large companies to continue working in the country as before, the investor said.He stressed that today, serious restoration of business relations and investments between Moscow and Washington is impossible without the reduction of sanctions pressure, which requires at least a temporary truce or ceasefire in Ukraine."And, in terms of sanctions relief, it is not one or another specific sanction that unties the knot. These sanctions form a 'complex mesh.' For meaningful progress, it would require getting back at least to the regime we navigated up to February 2022 — say from 2013 to February 2023 — we lived in a grey cloud of sanctions and compliance, but we partnered across the banks, the regulators, lawyers, Russians and we expats, to make it all work. It was clumsy, but we shouldered on. That level of sanctions relief reduced from today’s draconian mesh would still be intrusive and complicated, but at least we were able to navigate through the complex back then. We could restart. It would really require stepping back by both sides," Ostling said.The Russian city of St. Petersburg hosts the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us firms, return to russia, high key rate, russian central bank, monetary policy