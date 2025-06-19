https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/iran-threatens-to-close-strait-of-hormuz-in-retaliation-against-israel-1122290290.html

Iran Threatens to Close Strait of Hormuz in Retaliation Against Israel

One of Terran's options to respond to the attack by Israel or other countries is to close the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for oil supplies to world markets, member of the Iranian parliament's Committee for National Security and Foreign Policy, Behnam Saeedi, said on Thursday.

"As for Iran's options when it comes to responding to the attack by the Zionist regime and other countries supporting it, Iran has various options ... One of the possible options is to close the Strait of Hormuz," Saeedi told the Mehr news agency. This past Saturday, another member of the Iranian parliament's Committee for National Security and Foreign Policy, Esmail Kowsari, said that Tehran was considering closing the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli aggression. Oil prices responded by surging. The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman. Ships then enter the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean. The strait's northern coast belongs to Iran, while the southern part to Oman and the UAE. The strait handles 10–20% of global oil and approximately 20% of LNG shipments.

