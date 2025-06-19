https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/russia-to-make-decision-to-recognize-taliban-in-due-time---zakharova-1122284817.html
Russia to Make Decision to Recognize Taliban 'in Due Time' - Zakharova
Russia to Make Decision to Recognize Taliban 'in Due Time' - Zakharova
Sputnik International
The decision on recognizing the current Afghan authorities by Russia will be made by the country's leadership "in due time", Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Sputnik at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
2025-06-19T04:11+0000
2025-06-19T04:11+0000
2025-06-19T04:11+0000
world
maria zakharova
russia
afghanistan
taliban
russian supreme court
terrorists
islamist terrorists
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/05/1120431406_0:97:3296:1951_1920x0_80_0_0_e0432108043baef483589859b7dc62d2.jpg
Moscow is currently awaiting the arrival of the Afghan ambassador, Zakharova added.The decision of the Russian Supreme Court to suspend the ban on the Taliban movement in Russia came into force on May 20, according to the unified register of organizations recognized as terrorist maintained by the Federal Security Service (FSB).
russia
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/05/1120431406_283:0:3014:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_67ddafbca9c737bba0f2cc6930a362cc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
good terrorists, funding of terrorists, funding of terrorism, money for terrorists, american money for terrorists, american-backed terrorists, american-backed terrorism, us-backed terrorists, us-backed terrorism, taliban, afghan government, afghan terrorists, taliban-russia relations
good terrorists, funding of terrorists, funding of terrorism, money for terrorists, american money for terrorists, american-backed terrorists, american-backed terrorism, us-backed terrorists, us-backed terrorism, taliban, afghan government, afghan terrorists, taliban-russia relations
Russia to Make Decision to Recognize Taliban 'in Due Time' - Zakharova
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The decision on recognizing the current Afghan authorities by Russia will be made by the country's leadership "in due time", Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Sputnik at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Moscow is currently awaiting the arrival of the Afghan ambassador, Zakharova added.
"The Russian side has informed the Afghan authorities about raising the level of Afghanistan's diplomatic representation in Moscow to ambassador, we are expecting his arrival in Russia. As for the official recognition of the current Afghan authorities, we believe that the corresponding decision will be made by the Russian leadership in due time," Zakharova said, answering a relevant question.
The decision of the Russian Supreme Court to suspend the ban on the Taliban movement in Russia came into force on May 20, according to the unified register of organizations recognized as terrorist maintained by the Federal Security Service (FSB).