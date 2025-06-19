https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/russia-to-make-decision-to-recognize-taliban-in-due-time---zakharova-1122284817.html

Russia to Make Decision to Recognize Taliban 'in Due Time' - Zakharova

Russia to Make Decision to Recognize Taliban 'in Due Time' - Zakharova

Sputnik International

The decision on recognizing the current Afghan authorities by Russia will be made by the country's leadership "in due time", Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Sputnik at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

2025-06-19T04:11+0000

2025-06-19T04:11+0000

2025-06-19T04:11+0000

world

maria zakharova

russia

afghanistan

taliban

russian supreme court

terrorists

islamist terrorists

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/05/1120431406_0:97:3296:1951_1920x0_80_0_0_e0432108043baef483589859b7dc62d2.jpg

Moscow is currently awaiting the arrival of the Afghan ambassador, Zakharova added.The decision of the Russian Supreme Court to suspend the ban on the Taliban movement in Russia came into force on May 20, according to the unified register of organizations recognized as terrorist maintained by the Federal Security Service (FSB).

russia

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

good terrorists, funding of terrorists, funding of terrorism, money for terrorists, american money for terrorists, american-backed terrorists, american-backed terrorism, us-backed terrorists, us-backed terrorism, taliban, afghan government, afghan terrorists, taliban-russia relations