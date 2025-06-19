https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/spanish-prime-minister-rejects-nato-call-to-raise-defense-spending-to-5-of-gdp-1122291110.html

Spanish Prime Minister Rejects NATO Call to Raise Defense Spending to 5% of GDP

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that Madrid would not support the proposal to increase the alliance's defense spending to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2032, according to a letter published by El Pais newspaper on Thursday.

"For Spain, committing to a 5% target would not only be unreasonable, but also counterproductive; it would move Spain away from optimal spending and would hinder the EU's efforts to strengthen its security and defense ecosystem," the letter read. Sources at the Spanish government told the newspaper that while they do not rule out Europe reaching 5% defense spending, they believe it is too early to set that target. Earlier in June, Rutte called on NATO member states to increase their defense spending from the current 2% to 3.5% of their respective GDPs, and spend another 1.5% on infrastructure development, military industry and other security-related investments. US President Donald Trump previously demanded that NATO allies spend 5% of GDP on defense.

