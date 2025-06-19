International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/spanish-prime-minister-rejects-nato-call-to-raise-defense-spending-to-5-of-gdp-1122291110.html
Spanish Prime Minister Rejects NATO Call to Raise Defense Spending to 5% of GDP
Spanish Prime Minister Rejects NATO Call to Raise Defense Spending to 5% of GDP
Sputnik International
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that Madrid would not support the proposal to increase the alliance's defense spending to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2032, according to a letter published by El Pais newspaper on Thursday.
2025-06-19T15:08+0000
2025-06-19T15:08+0000
military
europe
pedro sanchez
spain
nato
defense spending
spending
nato spending
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115766852_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4e8934df0235f1d139cc7294b86a0207.jpg
"For Spain, committing to a 5% target would not only be unreasonable, but also counterproductive; it would move Spain away from optimal spending and would hinder the EU's efforts to strengthen its security and defense ecosystem," the letter read. Sources at the Spanish government told the newspaper that while they do not rule out Europe reaching 5% defense spending, they believe it is too early to set that target. Earlier in June, Rutte called on NATO member states to increase their defense spending from the current 2% to 3.5% of their respective GDPs, and spend another 1.5% on infrastructure development, military industry and other security-related investments. US President Donald Trump previously demanded that NATO allies spend 5% of GDP on defense.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250610/nato-chief-urges-members-to-raise-spending-to-5-or-brush-up-on-their-russian-1122221859.html
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115766852_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_31675ba4f776638ba1019bad5da8874a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
spanish prime minister, defense spending, nato secretary general mark rutte, gross domestic product
spanish prime minister, defense spending, nato secretary general mark rutte, gross domestic product

Spanish Prime Minister Rejects NATO Call to Raise Defense Spending to 5% of GDP

15:08 GMT 19.06.2025
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoSpain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez listens to questions from journalists during a media conference at the conclusion of an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez listens to questions from journalists during a media conference at the conclusion of an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2025
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that Madrid would not support the proposal to increase the alliance's defense spending to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2032, according to a letter published by El Pais newspaper on Thursday.
"For Spain, committing to a 5% target would not only be unreasonable, but also counterproductive; it would move Spain away from optimal spending and would hinder the EU's efforts to strengthen its security and defense ecosystem," the letter read.
Sources at the Spanish government told the newspaper that while they do not rule out Europe reaching 5% defense spending, they believe it is too early to set that target.
Earlier in June, Rutte called on NATO member states to increase their defense spending from the current 2% to 3.5% of their respective GDPs, and spend another 1.5% on infrastructure development, military industry and other security-related investments. US President Donald Trump previously demanded that NATO allies spend 5% of GDP on defense.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks during a media conference prior to a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2025
World
NATO Chief Urges Members to Raise Spending to 5% or Brush Up on Their Russian
10 June, 05:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала