Putin Takes the Podium at SPIEF Plenary Session

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes the stage at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where he will evaluate the current state of both the Russian and global economies.

2025-06-20T12:47+0000

2025-06-20T12:47+0000

2025-06-20T15:35+0000

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes the stage at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where he will assess the current state of both the Russian and global economies.Additionally, he will address Russia's relations with key international partners, as announced by the Kremlin.Joining President Putin at the session will be his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, the son of the King of Bahrain, Bahrain’s National Security Adviser and Commander of the Royal Guard, Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Vice Premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang, and Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa Paul Mashatile.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!

