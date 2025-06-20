https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/putin-takes-the-podium-at-spief-plenary-session-1122295786.html
Putin Takes the Podium at SPIEF Plenary Session
Putin Takes the Podium at SPIEF Plenary Session
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes the stage at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where he will evaluate the current state of both the Russian and global economies.
2025-06-20T12:47+0000
2025-06-20T12:47+0000
2025-06-20T15:35+0000
russia
spief 2025
vladimir putin
prabowo subianto
russia
world
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/14/1122302214_0:121:3209:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_0561f6516374cfb642ee6056c7753533.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes the stage at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where he will assess the current state of both the Russian and global economies.Additionally, he will address Russia's relations with key international partners, as announced by the Kremlin.Joining President Putin at the session will be his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, the son of the King of Bahrain, Bahrain’s National Security Adviser and Commander of the Royal Guard, Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Vice Premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang, and Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa Paul Mashatile.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!
russia
world
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/14/1122302214_240:0:2969:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_22a9d0892d5405298e720675d0223d19.jpg
PRESIDENT PUTIN SPEAKS AT SPIEF PLENARY SESSION
Sputnik International
PRESIDENT PUTIN SPEAKS AT SPIEF PLENARY SESSION
2025-06-20T12:47+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
spief plenary session, russian president vladimir putin, russian and global economies
spief plenary session, russian president vladimir putin, russian and global economies
Putin Takes the Podium at SPIEF Plenary Session
12:47 GMT 20.06.2025 (Updated: 15:35 GMT 20.06.2025)
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum runs from June 18 to 21. The main theme of the 2025 forum is "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World."
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes the stage at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where he will assess the current state of both the Russian and global economies.
Additionally, he will address Russia's relations with key international partners, as announced by the Kremlin.
Joining President Putin at the session will be his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, the son of the King of Bahrain, Bahrain’s National Security Adviser and Commander of the Royal Guard, Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Vice Premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang, and Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa Paul Mashatile.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!