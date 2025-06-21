https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/trump-says-he-deserves-five-nobel-peace-prizes-1122306369.html

Trump Says He Deserves Five Nobel Peace Prizes

Trump Says He Deserves Five Nobel Peace Prizes

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump says he will not get a Nobel Peace Prize because he is too conservative for it.

2025-06-21T04:16+0000

2025-06-21T04:16+0000

2025-06-21T04:16+0000

world

us

donald trump

pakistan

nobel peace prize

narcissists

ukraine crisis

israel-gaza conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/04/1121088700_0:213:2863:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_a8b5b07217b4427f108716e658082b8a.jpg

"They won’t give me a Nobel Peace Prize, cause they only give it to liberals," Trump told reporters on Friday. Trump specified that he "should have gotten it [the Nobel prize] four or five times" for his achievements, including the Abraham Accords and his mediation efforts during the India-Pakistan escalation earlier this year. The Pakistani government said on Friday that it had recommended Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his "decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership" during the recent escalation between Pakistan and India. Pakistan expressed hope that Trump’s efforts could help ensure stability in the Middle East, particularly in what concerns the Gaza Strip and the Israel-Iran escalation. Mike Waltz, then-US National Security Adviser, said in February that Trump would have the Nobel Prize in his office after he successfully resolved conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nobel peace prize, narcissist, old fool, retarded, us president, conflict resolution, conflict mediation, india-pakistan conflict, india-pakistan, pakistan-india