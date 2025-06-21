https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/us-military-presence-in-middle-east-1122299790.html
US Military Presence in Middle East
Earlier, the US began moving its military forces, including destroyers and aircraft carriers, to the Middle East following Israeli strikes on Iran.
Around 50,000 US troops are currently stationed in the Middle East, making up nearly a third of all US forces deployed outside the country. The majority are based in Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain.On the night of June 13, the Israeli Defense Forces launched a large-scale Operation Rising Lion targeting military sites and key locations within Iran's nuclear program. In response to the escalation, the United States began moving a carrier strike group to the Middle East, signaling heightened tensions in the region.Explore Sputnik’s infographic to learn more.
On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced US President Donald Trump is not afraid to use force against Iran.
Around 50,000 US troops are currently stationed in the Middle East, making up nearly a third of all US forces deployed outside the country. The majority are based in Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain.
On the night of June 13, the Israeli Defense Forces launched a large-scale Operation Rising Lion targeting military sites and key locations within Iran's nuclear program.
In response to the escalation, the United States began moving a carrier strike group to the Middle East, signaling heightened tensions in the region.
Explore Sputnik’s infographic to learn more.