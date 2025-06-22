https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/draft-un-security-council-resolution-condemns-us-for-attack-on-iran-1122320179.html

Draft UN Security Council Resolution Condemns US for Attack on Iran

Russia, China, and Pakistan have submitted at the UN Security Council a draft resolution condemning the US attack on Iran, a source told Sputnik.

The text of the draft strongly condemns the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, which are under monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).The document emphasizes that these strikes pose a significant threat to global peace and security.Additionally, the draft calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and highlights the obligation of all parties to protect civilians in accordance with international law.

