Suicide Bomber Attacks Christian Church in Syria's Damascus

The terrorist exploded a bomb on Sunday in a church in the Dweila district of Damascus, some people died as a result of the explosion, eyewitnesses told Sputnik.
It's been confirmed that 8 people were killed and more than 20 injured as a result of the attack, a Sputnik correspondent reports. Women and children are said to be among the victims of the explosion.The terrorist who attacked the church was a member of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), the Syrian Interior Ministry said on Sunday."A militant belonging to the terrorist organization IS stormed the Church of St. Elijah in the Duweila area of Damascus and opened fire," the SANA news agency quoted the ministry as saying.The terrorist then activated the explosive device he had brought along, the ministry added.
