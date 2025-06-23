https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/explosions-reported-in-qatars-capital-1122326864.html
'Good News of Victory': Iran Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against US Bases in Middle East
'Good News of Victory': Iran Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against US Bases in Middle East
Sputnik International
Eyewitnesses told Sputnik that their houses were shaking amid loud sounds similar to explosions in the northern parts of the Qatari capital of Doha.
Meanwhile, Axios news portal reported citing US officials that Iran has launched at least six missiles toward US bases in Qatar.

Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that Iran was placing its missile launchers in positions for possible strikes on the United States' bases in the Middle East.

Tehran has launched an operation against the United States' military bases in Qatar and Iraq, dubbed "Good News of Victory," Iranian media, including the Tasnim and IRNA news agencies, as well as Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, reported on Monday.

Iran has launched at least six missiles at US bases in Qatar and Iraq, Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported on Monday, citing its sources.

More than five missiles were fired at the largest US base in the Middle East, Al Udeid, and one missile was fired at a US target in Iraq, the report said.

The United States is tracking multiple missiles fired from Iran in the direction of US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, CNN reported citing two officials familiar with the matter.

Israeli N12 media outlet said citing its sources that Iran launched one missile at US military installations in Iraq.

Air defense systems have been activated at the US Al-Asad Airbase military base in Iraq over fears of a potential attack by Iran, according to media reports.

Qatar's Reaction

Qatar strongly condemns the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The attack on Al Udeid Air Base is a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty, airspace, and international law, the ministry said, adding that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner proportionate to the nature and scale of the "blatant aggression" and in accordance with international law.
'Good News of Victory': Iran Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against US Bases in Middle East
Eyewitnesses told Sputnik that their houses were shaking amid loud sounds similar to explosions in the northern parts of the Qatari capital of Doha.
Meanwhile, Axios news portal reported citing US officials that Iran has launched at least six missiles toward US bases in Qatar.
Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that Iran was placing its missile launchers in positions for possible strikes on the United States' bases in the Middle East.
Tehran has launched an operation against the United States' military bases in Qatar and Iraq, dubbed "Good News of Victory," Iranian media, including the Tasnim and IRNA news agencies, as well as Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, reported on Monday.
Iran has launched at least six missiles at US bases in Qatar and Iraq, Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported on Monday, citing its sources.
More than five missiles were fired at the largest US base in the Middle East, Al Udeid, and one missile was fired at a US target in Iraq, the report said.
The United States is tracking multiple missiles fired from Iran in the direction of US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, CNN reported citing two officials familiar with the matter.
Israeli N12 media outlet said citing its sources that Iran launched one missile at US military installations in Iraq.
Air defense systems have been activated at the US Al-Asad Airbase military base in Iraq over fears of a potential attack by Iran, according to media reports.
Qatar strongly condemns the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The attack on Al Udeid Air Base is a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty, airspace, and international law, the ministry said, adding that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner proportionate to the nature and scale of the "blatant aggression" and in accordance with international law.