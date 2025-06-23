https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/iranian-fm-in-moscow-talks-with-president-putin-expected-today-1122322716.html

Iranian FM in Moscow: Talks With President Putin Expected on Monday

Iranian FM in Moscow: Talks With President Putin Expected on Monday

Sputnik International

Tehran welcomes Russia’s position on the Middle East escalation, particularly its condemnation of the attacks on Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi... 23.06.2025, Sputnik International

2025-06-23T07:40+0000

2025-06-23T07:40+0000

2025-06-23T07:41+0000

world

abbas araghchi

maria zakharova

donald trump

iran

russia

east

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/12/1121888191_0:133:3170:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_d2ac0e746b436ced1ed65aaa2d281c77.jpg

Russia and Iran have always communicated and collaborated on every issue, and the current special circumstances in the region require an even closer and more balanced relationship between the two countries, Araghchi added. The minister also said that he expects to discuss threats in the Middle East with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States. On June 22, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed to Sputnik that Araghchi had arrived in Moscow to hold talks with the Russian leadership. The United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan in the early hours of Sunday. US President Donald Trump said after the attack that Tehran "must now agree to end this war" or face far more serious consequences. The US strikes drew widespread international condemnation. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described them as a dangerous escalation and a threat to global peace. Russia strongly denounced the attacks, calling them gross violations of international law, the UN Charter, and UN Security Council resolutions, and urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to respond impartially. Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency has not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program, Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18. US intelligence assessments reached a similar conclusion that Iran was not actively pursuing nuclear weapons, CNN reported on June 17, citing people familiar with the issue. A former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan, human rights activist Craig Murray told Sputnik that Iran was "extraordinarily responsible and patient" over the last several years, despite Israel's actions.

iran

russia

east

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

abbas araghchi, maria zakharova, donald trump, iran, russia, east, international atomic energy agency (iaea)