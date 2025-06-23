https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/iranian-fm-in-moscow-talks-with-president-putin-expected-today-1122322716.html
Iranian FM in Moscow: Talks With President Putin Expected on Monday
07:40 GMT 23.06.2025 (Updated: 07:41 GMT 23.06.2025)
Tehran welcomes Russia’s position on the Middle East escalation, particularly its condemnation of the attacks on Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday.
"We appreciate the position of the Russian Federation, which condemned the attack in the strongest terms," the minister said on Telegram.
Russia and Iran have always communicated and collaborated on every issue, and the current special circumstances in the region require an even closer and more balanced relationship between the two countries, Araghchi added.
The minister also said that he expects to discuss threats in the Middle East with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States.
"We share common concerns and opponents with Russia. We share similar beliefs and work closely together to counter common challenges and threats. Such consultations will be held on Monday at a meeting with the Russian president," the Iranian minister added.
On June 22, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed to Sputnik that Araghchi had arrived in Moscow to hold talks with the Russian leadership.
The United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan in the early hours of Sunday. US President Donald Trump said after the attack that Tehran "must now agree to end this war" or face far more serious consequences.
The US strikes drew widespread international condemnation. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described them as a dangerous escalation and a threat to global peace. Russia strongly denounced the attacks, calling them gross violations of international law, the UN Charter, and UN Security Council resolutions, and urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to respond impartially.
Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency has not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program, Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18. US intelligence assessments reached a similar conclusion that Iran was not actively pursuing nuclear weapons, CNN reported on June 17, citing people familiar with the issue. A former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan, human rights activist Craig Murray told Sputnik that Iran was "extraordinarily responsible and patient" over the last several years, despite Israel's actions.