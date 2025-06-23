International
Iranian Parliament to Pass Bill to Suspend Cooperation with IAEA – Chairperson
Iranian Parliament to Pass Bill to Suspend Cooperation with IAEA – Chairperson
The Iranian parliament plans to pass a bill to temporarily suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) due to its politicized...
News
middle east, iranian parliament, international atomic energy agency (iaea)
Iranian Parliament to Pass Bill to Suspend Cooperation with IAEA – Chairperson

07:50 GMT 23.06.2025 (Updated: 08:30 GMT 23.06.2025)
The Iranian parliament plans to pass a bill to temporarily suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) due to its politicized stance. This was announced by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of the Majlis (the unicameral parliament) of the Islamic Republic.
“We plan to adopt a bill in parliament that would suspend Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA until we receive objective guarantees of professional conduct from this international organization,” he said during a speech to lawmakers. “The world has clearly seen that the IAEA has not fulfilled a single one of its obligations and has turned into a political tool.”
