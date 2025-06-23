https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/iranian-parliament-to-pass-bill-to-suspend-cooperation-with-iaea--chairperson-1122322873.html
Iranian Parliament to Pass Bill to Suspend Cooperation with IAEA – Chairperson
Iranian Parliament to Pass Bill to Suspend Cooperation with IAEA – Chairperson
Sputnik International
The Iranian parliament plans to pass a bill to temporarily suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) due to its politicized... 23.06.2025, Sputnik International
2025-06-23T07:50+0000
2025-06-23T07:50+0000
2025-06-23T08:30+0000
world
middle east
iranian parliament
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122323017_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_022a89412d8bc6bc99addd88b3b7a38f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122323017_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ea975c950a2ecb1d75d1f8a37f22de8c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
middle east, iranian parliament, international atomic energy agency (iaea)
middle east, iranian parliament, international atomic energy agency (iaea)
Iranian Parliament to Pass Bill to Suspend Cooperation with IAEA – Chairperson
07:50 GMT 23.06.2025 (Updated: 08:30 GMT 23.06.2025)
The Iranian parliament plans to pass a bill to temporarily suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) due to its politicized stance. This was announced by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of the Majlis (the unicameral parliament) of the Islamic Republic.
“We plan to adopt a bill in parliament that would suspend Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA until we receive objective guarantees of professional conduct from this international organization,” he said during a speech to lawmakers. “The world has clearly seen that the IAEA has not fulfilled a single one of its obligations and has turned into a political tool.”