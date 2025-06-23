https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/mission-possible-iran-has-the-means-to-shut-down-strait-of-hormuz-1122325085.html

Mission Possible: Iran Has the Means to Shut Down Strait of Hormuz

There are several ways Iran could halt sea traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin told Sputnik.

Mines: The Iranian navy could simply mine the narrow strait, which is just 24 miles (39km) wide at its narrowest point.Direct strikes: The Iranian armed forces could target every ship that tries to run its blockade.With plenty of fast attack boats, coastal weapons and even several submarines at its disposal, Iran has plenty of ways to enforce the closure of the strait

