https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/moscow-mayor-kickstarts-production-of-solar-panels-for-spacecraft-1122324174.html

Moscow Mayor Kickstarts Production of Solar Panels for Spacecraft

Moscow Mayor Kickstarts Production of Solar Panels for Spacecraft

Sputnik International

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, via videoconference, unveiled the launch of a mass production line of solar panels designed for spacecraft.

2025-06-23T12:11+0000

2025-06-23T12:11+0000

2025-06-23T12:11+0000

russia

moscow

roscosmos

earth

dmitry bakanov

sergei sobyanin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122324265_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_5349b5ef5da739b1d51c9f05a4a88123.jpg

The production facility, situated in Moscow’s special economic zone, was established by the Russian aerospace company BUREAU 1440, a subsidiary of ICS Holding. BUREAU 1440 specializes in the development and operation of a low-orbit satellite constellation designed to offer broadband internet access with data transfer speeds of up to one gigabit per second and minimal latency worldwide. Earlier, Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov informed journalists that with the launch of the "Rassvet" satellite constellation, "we will deliver our own response to Starlink."Alexey Shelobkov, CEO of ICS Holding and BUREAU 1440, told reporters that over 250 domestically manufactured low-orbit satellites are planned to be launched by 2027.

moscow

earth

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sobyanin, mayor sobyanin, production of solar panels in moscow region