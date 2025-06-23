Moscow Mayor Kickstarts Production of Solar Panels for Spacecraft
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, via videoconference, unveiled the launch of a mass production line of solar panels designed for spacecraft. These panels will enable broadband data transmission to any location on the planet, according to the press service of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
The production facility, situated in Moscow’s special economic zone, was established by the Russian aerospace company BUREAU 1440, a subsidiary of ICS Holding.
BUREAU 1440 specializes in the development and operation of a low-orbit satellite constellation designed to offer broadband internet access with data transfer speeds of up to one gigabit per second and minimal latency worldwide.
Earlier, Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov informed journalists that with the launch of the "Rassvet" satellite constellation, "we will deliver our own response to Starlink."
The new production line offers a full cycle for manufacturing solar panels—from forming the photogenerating layer to producing frames, deployment systems, and control units. The line can be quickly adapted to new technologies and developments. The total annual production capacity of the space-grade solar panels will be 750,000 watts.
Alexey Shelobkov, CEO of ICS Holding and BUREAU 1440, told reporters that over 250 domestically manufactured low-orbit satellites are planned to be launched by 2027.