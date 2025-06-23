https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/russian-forces-carry-out-group-strike-against-ukraines-military-industrial-complex-1122323626.html
Russian Forces Carry Out Group Strike Against Ukraine's Military-Industrial Complex
Russia carries out a group strike against Ukraine's military-industrial complex.
Russian Forces Carry Out Group Strike Against Ukraine's Military-Industrial Complex
11:20 GMT 23.06.2025 (Updated: 11:21 GMT 23.06.2025)
Last night, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike using high-precision weapons and strike UAVs against enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex in the Kiev region, as well as the infrastructure of a military airfield and the naval mine-torpedo weapons arsenal of the Ukrainian Navy.
✅ The targets were successfully hit. All designated objectives were destroyed.
📍 Units of the "Sever" battle group improved their positions along the front line. They inflicted losses on personnel and equipment of four mechanized brigades, three air assault brigades, and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Bessalovka, Yastrebinoe, Novaya Sech, Pisarevka, Khoten, and Sadki in the Sumy region.
💥Strikes were delivered against units of a Ukrainian motorized infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades, and a National Guard brigade in the areas of Udy, Sliznevo, Ivashki, Neskuchnoye, and Volchansk in the Kharkov region.
◾️ Enemy losses amounted to over 180 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, and six field artillery pieces.