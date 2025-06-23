https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/russian-forces-carry-out-group-strike-against-ukraines-military-industrial-complex-1122323626.html

Russian Forces Carry Out Group Strike Against Ukraine's Military-Industrial Complex

Russian Forces Carry Out Group Strike Against Ukraine's Military-Industrial Complex

Sputnik International

Russia carries out a group strike against Ukraine's military-industrial complex.

2025-06-23T11:20+0000

2025-06-23T11:20+0000

2025-06-23T11:21+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

kiev

russian armed forces

ukrainian armed forces

kharkov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120889270_0:183:2992:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_3ec3fdc46a0bb065b5235cdec4d11f76.jpg

✅ The targets were successfully hit. All designated objectives were destroyed. 📍 Units of the "Sever" battle group improved their positions along the front line. They inflicted losses on personnel and equipment of four mechanized brigades, three air assault brigades, and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Bessalovka, Yastrebinoe, Novaya Sech, Pisarevka, Khoten, and Sadki in the Sumy region. 💥Strikes were delivered against units of a Ukrainian motorized infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades, and a National Guard brigade in the areas of Udy, Sliznevo, Ivashki, Neskuchnoye, and Volchansk in the Kharkov region. ◾️ Enemy losses amounted to over 180 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, and six field artillery pieces.

ukraine

kiev

kharkov

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, russian forces strike ukraine's military-industrial complex