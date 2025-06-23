International
'Good News of Victory': Iran Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against US Bases in Middle East
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/us-aggression-on-iran-how-does-the-world-react-1122325458.html
US Aggression on Iran: How Does the World React?
US Aggression on Iran: How Does the World React?
Sputnik International
Donald Trump stirred up the hornet’s nest by launching a sneak attack on Iranian nuclear sites.
2025-06-23T14:29+0000
2025-06-23T14:29+0000
multimedia
infographic
iran
us
attack
reaction
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122325553_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_5f59861973f60df8ecb8832a7e72d8bc.jpg
The United States carried out strikes against Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The attacks were conducted using GBU-57A/B "Massive Ordnance Penetrator" deployed from B-2 aircraft and Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from submarines.While the Pentagon boasts that Iran’s nuclear program has been “devastated” by the US strikes, the exact extent of the damage could not be immediately ascertained.The majority of world powers condemned US warmongering.Check out Sputnik's infographic for details.
3
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122325553_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_5ae658b9a25abe9e572e1d210dfa2b18.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us attack on iran, world reaction to us attack on iran
us attack on iran, world reaction to us attack on iran

US Aggression on Iran: How Does the World React?

14:29 GMT 23.06.2025
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump stirred up a diplomatic hornet’s nest with his a sneak attack on Iranian nuclear sites.
The United States carried out strikes against Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The attacks were conducted using GBU-57A/B "Massive Ordnance Penetrator" deployed from B-2 aircraft and Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from submarines.
While the Pentagon boasts that Iran’s nuclear program has been “devastated” by the US strikes, the exact extent of the damage could not be immediately ascertained.
The majority of world powers condemned US warmongering.
Check out Sputnik's infographic for details.
US Aggression on Iran: How Does the World React? - Sputnik International
US Aggression on Iran: How Does the World React? - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала