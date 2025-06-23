https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/us-aggression-on-iran-how-does-the-world-react-1122325458.html

US Aggression on Iran: How Does the World React?

Donald Trump stirred up the hornet’s nest by launching a sneak attack on Iranian nuclear sites.

The United States carried out strikes against Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The attacks were conducted using GBU-57A/B "Massive Ordnance Penetrator" deployed from B-2 aircraft and Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from submarines.While the Pentagon boasts that Iran’s nuclear program has been “devastated” by the US strikes, the exact extent of the damage could not be immediately ascertained.The majority of world powers condemned US warmongering.Check out Sputnik's infographic for details.

