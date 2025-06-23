https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/us-strikes-on-irans-nuclear-facilities-what-was-hit-and-what-is-left-1122327441.html

US Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Facilities: What Was Hit and What is Left?

On June 22, the United States launched attacks against several of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The United States carried out strikes against Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The attacks were conducted using GBU-57A/B bombs deployed from B-2 aircraft and Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from submarines.While the Pentagon claimed that Iran’s nuclear program has been “devastated” by the US strikes, these allegations could not be immediately verified.So what other nuclear sites does Iran have and what is known about them?Check out Sputnik's infographic for details.

