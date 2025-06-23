International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250623/us-strikes-on-irans-nuclear-facilities-what-was-hit-and-what-is-left-1122327441.html
US Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Facilities: What Was Hit and What is Left?
US Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Facilities: What Was Hit and What is Left?
Sputnik International
On June 22, the United States launched attacks against several of Iran’s nuclear facilities.
2025-06-23T19:04+0000
2025-06-23T19:04+0000
multimedia
us
iran
nuclear sites
infographic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122326683_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_127fa72e19a2e125bd7f99ad9695a903.png
The United States carried out strikes against Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The attacks were conducted using GBU-57A/B bombs deployed from B-2 aircraft and Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from submarines.While the Pentagon claimed that Iran’s nuclear program has been “devastated” by the US strikes, these allegations could not be immediately verified.So what other nuclear sites does Iran have and what is known about them?Check out Sputnik's infographic for details.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122326683_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_bac1e2479831ea57c735889b7ebd7070.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran nuclear sites, us attacks on iran
iran nuclear sites, us attacks on iran

US Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Facilities: What Was Hit and What is Left?

19:04 GMT 23.06.2025
Subscribe
On June 22, the United States launched attacks against several of Iran’s nuclear facilities.
The United States carried out strikes against Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The attacks were conducted using GBU-57A/B bombs deployed from B-2 aircraft and Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from submarines.
While the Pentagon claimed that Iran’s nuclear program has been “devastated” by the US strikes, these allegations could not be immediately verified.
So what other nuclear sites does Iran have and what is known about them?
Check out Sputnik's infographic for details.
US Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Facilities - Sputnik International
US Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Facilities - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала