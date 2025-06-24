https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/diaspora-upset-by-armenias-pressure-on-apostolic-church---armenian-american-architect-1122329139.html

Diaspora Upset by Armenia's Pressure on Apostolic Church - Armenian-American Architect

Speaking to Sputnik, Aladjadjian emphasized the Church’s vital role in maintaining Armenian identity across the diaspora:He stressed that the Armenian Church has historically served not only as a religious institution but also as a social and cultural hub, running schools, newspapers, TV stations, and cultural centers in communities around the world.Referring to recent developments in Armenia, Aladjadjian expressed concern about government overreach:According to him, these actions are causing confusion and disappointment among Armenian communities in the United States:

