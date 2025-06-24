https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/diaspora-upset-by-armenias-pressure-on-apostolic-church---armenian-american-architect-1122329139.html
Diaspora Upset by Armenia's Pressure on Apostolic Church - Armenian-American Architect
Aram Aladjadjian, architect and founder of Marcoosi Architects Inc., and a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), has voiced strong concern over the growing state interference in the affairs of the Armenian Apostolic Church.
Speaking to Sputnik, Aladjadjian emphasized the Church’s vital role in maintaining Armenian identity across the diaspora:
“The Church has played a fundamental role in the unity of the Armenian people, especially in the diaspora across many countries.”
He stressed that the Armenian Church has historically served not only as a religious institution but also as a social and cultural hub, running schools, newspapers, TV stations, and cultural centers in communities around the world.
Referring to recent developments in Armenia, Aladjadjian expressed concern about government overreach:
“It should not be the government’s business to interfere in religious affairs. They should be working on many other issues that are much more important for the country’s future.”
According to him, these actions are causing confusion and disappointment among Armenian communities in the United States:
“The situation has upset many in the diaspora and left a negative impression.”